Rotarians, Mercy Center, Hand to Hand join for Pattaya charity handout

By Pattaya Mail
Liz Shepard together with members of the Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard and hand to hand, her volunteers supported by Mr. Dramrongkieat Pinijkarn, secretary to the mayor and members of the Royal Thai Police distributed 400 meals to the poor in Pattaya.

Three Pattaya civic organizations prepared meal boxes and survival bags for the city’s struggling populace.

The Rotary Club of the Eastern Seaboard, Mercy Center and Hand to Hand Foundation joined up for the Oct. 29 handout at Mercy’s headquarters.



Together they donated 400 meal boxes and 300 bags of rice, dried food and other supplies to aid people still affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

The community groups have done similar events every month to help those put out of work by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of poor people waited patiently outside the Mercy Pattaya Center to receive their survival bags from the generous civic organizations.









