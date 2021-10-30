Rotarians, Mercy Center, Hand to Hand join for Pattaya charity handout

Three Pattaya civic organizations prepared meal boxes and survival bags for the city’s struggling populace.

The Rotary Club of the Eastern Seaboard, Mercy Center and Hand to Hand Foundation joined up for the Oct. 29 handout at Mercy’s headquarters.







Together they donated 400 meal boxes and 300 bags of rice, dried food and other supplies to aid people still affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

The community groups have done similar events every month to help those put out of work by the coronavirus pandemic.



























