Thai riot police prepared to handle Bangkok rally on March 20

Twenty-two companies of riot police in Bangkok were prepared to handle anti-government demonstrators who planned a rally tomorrow.



Pol Lt-Gen Pakapong Pongpetra, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, announced the preparation and said that participants in the rally planned at Sanam Luang ground would be considered as violating the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations, the Infectious Disease Act and a regulation on the unauthorized use of loudspeakers. He assured that they would face legal action.







According to him, 22 companies of riot police are put on standby and will be deployed at the extent that will suit situations.

Police will not place any barricade unless demonstrators use a violent attack or affect important any place or the general public.







There was not a sign of any violent incident and police were ready to adjust their measures to minimize disorder in case that demonstrators change their tactics or rally venues, Pol Lt Gen Pakapong said.

His deputy Pol Maj Gen Piya Tavichai said if any documents containing illegal content are handed out, the producer, publisher, distributors and other people responsible for such materials will be prosecuted. (TNA)













