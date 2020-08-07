Pattaya business owners want Walking Street kept open to cars

By Pattaya Mail
0
930
Although illegal under current laws, police have allowed cars to use Walking Street at night.

With no foreign tourists, there’s not much need to restrict Pattaya Walking Street only to walkers, businesses on the dimmed nightlife strip argued in a letter to city hall.



Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome met Aug. 6 with Naris Petchrat, President of the Pattaya Walking Street Business Association, and business owners about a proposed extension of a July rule allowing vehicles on what is technically still part of Beach Road after dark.

Loading…

Business owners noted foot traffic is very low and many bars and pubs remain closed. So, restaurants, tailor shops and small shops want cars to be allowed on Walking Street. They suggested allowing parking in front of closed entertainment venues. (PCPR)

Business owners present a petition to Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome to keep the street open to vehicle traffic.
Just one more reason to keep tourists away from the world-famous tourist attraction, the street remains mostly empty of foot traffic late at night during Thailand’s pandemic-induced ban on foreign tourists.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR