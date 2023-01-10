Pattaya bureaucrats get yet another Covid-19 booster jab

Despite its minimal protection against 2023 variants, more jabs of coronavirus vaccines were stuck into the arms of Pattaya-area bureaucrats.

Village chiefs and district officials at all levels received yet another dose of the original Covid-19 vaccine from 2021 on Jan. 7 at Banglamung District Community Hall, supposedly to offer more protection against Covid-19 being carried into Thailand from thousands of Chinese nationals who began to arrive Jan. 9.







The original vaccine has been shown to be largely ineffective against omicron and its successive subvariants. Thailand’s government has failed to procure the updated vaccine formulas that target the omicron and delta variants with shipments not expected to arrive in the country until next year.

Banglamung health officials continue to urge people to wear masks and wash their hands repeatedly.

































