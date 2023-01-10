Pattaya shuts down 5 pot dealers for lack of proper papers

Five marijuana shops were shut down and one dealer detained for lacking the proper paperwork to sell cannabis.

Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai and Dr. Thongchai Lertwilairattanapong, director-general of Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine led the contingent of tourist police, Banglamung District officials and officers from the Chonburi Public Health Department on the high-profile Jan. 7 sweep through Pattaya.







While cannabis was decriminalized in June before parliament could pass supporting laws to govern its use and sale, the Public Health Ministry has put out a series of regulations to try to clamp down on the rampant weed sales and recreational use.







Under the latest regulation issued in November, cannabis buds and flowers are listed as controlled herbs, and permission is required for the use of the buds due to their high level of tetrahydrocannabinol from the traditional medicine department.







One seller on Walking Street and four on Soi Buakhao lacked that certificate and were closed. The Walking Street dealer was arrested.

Kullachart made no apologies, saying all the weed dealers had been warned before.

































