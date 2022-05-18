Pattaya Buddhists mark Visakha Bucha Day

Pattaya Buddhists flocked to local temples on Visakha Bucha Day, one of the three holiest days on the Buddhist calendar.

Visakha Bucha marks the triple occasion of the birth of Buddha, the day of his enlightenment and his ascension to Nirvana. Temple-goers dressed in white and lit incense and candles while listening to sermons and presenting essentials to monks to make merit.



Bars were closed throughout the area, frustrating non-Buddhist tourists and venue owners. Instead, people went to places like Wat Boonsamphan and Wat Sutthawat temples for the 6 p.m. “wientien” candle light procession ceremony.

Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak opened the annual Luang Pho Ard fair at Wat Boonsamphan Temple, which runs through May 22.







At Wat Sutthawat Temple, Chief Abbot Phra Maha Thavorn Tannawaro, Banglamung District’s dean of monks, led clerics and devotees to participate in Buddhist religious activities for the whole family.

The “wientien” procession sees Buddhists holding lit candles walk three circles around sermon halls or Buddha figures and offer flowers and incense to pay respect to Three Gems.



































