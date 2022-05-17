Parade rallies Pattaya residents to vote May 22

Pattaya and Chonburi rallied residents to vote in the May 22 city election.

Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai led 300 civil servants, activists, students and business leaders in a May parade on Beach Road to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots for mayor and city council, their first opportunity to do so in a decade.



Public officials are hoping for a 70% turnout. Polls are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 22.

Pakarathorn said that because there has been no election in Pattaya for so long, it was up to the city’s residents to maintain Pattaya’s dignity by voting. The most important thing, he said, was to vote for good representatives to thoroughly and comprehensively manage the city and solve its problems to bring happiness and develop the city.







Chonburi Election Commissioner Santat Siriananpaiboon agreed that it is time for Pattaya residents to vote for good people who understand Pattaya and protect the city and its residents.

The Election Commissioner said Pattaya has 78,415 eligible voters who can cast their ballots at 146 polling stations, including four on Koh Larn.



















































