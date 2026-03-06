How much oil does Thailand have in reserve and why does it still export fuel to Laos?

A Reflection of Energy Interdependence in Southeast Asia

PATTAYA, Thailand – As geopolitical tensions in the Middle East once again draw global attention, many countries across Asia have begun to closely examine their energy security. Thailand is no exception. Although the country is not a major oil producer, it plays a significant role as one of the refining and distribution hubs for petroleum products in Southeast Asia. Recent figures from early 2026 indicate that Thailand currently maintains oil reserves equivalent to roughly 95 days of consumption. This estimate includes crude oil, refined petroleum products, and supplies already purchased but still in transit. The number represents an increase from the previous level of around 60 days, reflecting the government’s efforts to strengthen national energy security amid rising global uncertainty.







Much of the concern stems from the fragility of global oil transportation routes. A large portion of the oil consumed in Asia travels through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints. Any disruption there could quickly ripple across global energy markets. For countries like Thailand, which import most of their crude oil, such risks underscore the importance of maintaining adequate reserves. Yet the issue has raised a question that occasionally surfaces in public discussions: if Thailand is concerned about its own energy security, why does it continue exporting petroleum products to neighboring countries such as Laos?





The answer lies not merely in reserve numbers, but in the structure of regional energy systems. While Thailand imports large quantities of crude oil, it also possesses one of the most developed refining capacities in mainland Southeast Asia. Major refineries located in areas such as Sriracha, Rayong, and Map Ta Phut enable the country to process more crude oil than domestic demand sometimes requires. As a result, Thailand frequently produces a surplus of refined petroleum products. This surplus has traditionally been exported to nearby countries, particularly those that lack large-scale refining infrastructure of their own.



Laos is one such country. Without major refining capacity, much of its fuel supply must be imported. A significant portion of that fuel arrives from Thailand through cross-border logistics routes, particularly via provinces such as Nong Khai, Mukdahan, and Nakhon Phanom. For Laos, fuel transported from Thailand forms a critical part of its energy lifeline. At the same time, energy relations between Thailand and its neighbors are far from one-sided. Thailand itself relies on energy imports from surrounding countries. One of the most important examples is hydropower from Laos, which Thailand purchases in substantial quantities to support its electricity grid. Additionally, Thailand depends on natural gas from Myanmar to fuel part of its electricity generation.

In other words, the regional energy landscape functions as a system of mutual dependence rather than a simple export-import relationship. Thailand may supply petroleum products to its neighbors, but it also receives other forms of energy in return. Maintaining these flows helps stabilize the broader energy network of the region. Another topic that often appears in public debate concerns fuel prices. Some observers note that petroleum products exported from Thailand appear cheaper than the prices paid by Thai consumers at domestic gas stations.



This apparent discrepancy is largely explained by tax structure. Fuel exported abroad is typically sold at the ex-refinery price, which does not include Thailand’s domestic taxes and levies. These include excise taxes, local taxes, and contributions to the Oil Fuel Fund. By contrast, retail fuel prices in Thailand incorporate these additional charges, which can account for a significant portion of the price per liter paid by consumers. In reality, most countries in the region including Thailand and its neighbors base their fuel pricing on Singapore market benchmarks for refined petroleum products. Differences in retail prices usually reflect variations in tax policies and government subsidy programs rather than differences in the underlying fuel cost.







Seen from a broader perspective, Thailand’s energy situation illustrates an important reality: energy security today rarely exists within the borders of a single country. Thailand may export refined petroleum to neighboring economies, but it simultaneously depends on imported electricity and natural gas from those same neighbors. The result is a tightly connected regional energy system in which each country plays a different but complementary role. For this reason, policy decisions regarding energy reserves, exports, and supply management cannot focus solely on domestic needs. They must also consider the stability of the wider regional energy network.

In that sense, the story of Thailand’s oil reserves and its continued exports to neighboring countries offers a reminder that in the modern energy landscape, security is not defined by isolation, but by interconnected systems that span across borders throughout the region.





































