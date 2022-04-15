Pattaya breakwater project abandoned with no explanation from city hall

Construction of a new breakwater off Pattaya Beach was supposed to have been completed in January, but the work isn’t done and heavy equipment sits abandoned on the sand.

Beach vendors are perplexed why the yearlong project, which began Jan. 20, 2021, remains unfinished. They said heavy equipment and tractors have been left on the beach for months with no sign of workers doing anything.



Contractor Takbai Kanyotha Co. got the 49.6-million-baht project to construction a breakwater beginning at the Dusit Curve in North Pattaya, but the contract expired in January this year. Less than 300 meters of the breakwater have been completed.

No one at Pattaya City Hall would explain the situation, citing the Songkran holiday.






































