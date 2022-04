About 20,000 tourists visited Koh Larn at the start of Songkran week, with all the island’s hotels reporting being fully booked.

All of Pattaya, not just Koh Larn, were busy on April 12 and 13, even though water splashing was prohibited this year. Beaches were packed, traffic was bumper-to-bumper and restaurants and bars bustling.

Beachchair vendors said they took in most than 6,000 baht on the first day of the holiday, a big jump from recent times.