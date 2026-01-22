Pattaya braces for cooler, windier weather as temperatures dip

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast cooler and windier conditions for the next 24 hours, with Pattaya and the eastern region seeing a slight drop in temperatures as a new moderate cold air mass from China spreads across upper Thailand.

For Pattaya and surrounding areas in Chonburi, the weather will be cooler in the morning with fairly strong winds, and temperatures are expected to fall by 1–2 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperatures will range between 18–22°C, while daytime highs will reach 31–33°C. There is also a chance of isolated light rain, mainly in lower parts of the eastern region.







Winds will blow from the northeast at 15–35 km/h, bringing moderate sea conditions. Waves along the Pattaya coast are expected to be around 1 metre, increasing to 1–2 metres offshore, and may exceed 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Small boats and marine operators are advised to proceed with caution and avoid stormy areas.

The cooler conditions are the result of a high-pressure system from China now covering upper Thailand, while easterly winds continue to influence the lower central and eastern regions.

The TMD also noted that dust and haze levels in upper Thailand remain low to moderate, thanks to average ventilation and occasional rainfall.

Residents and visitors in Pattaya are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions, dress appropriately for cooler mornings, and monitor marine warnings if planning sea activities.



































