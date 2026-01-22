Pattaya begins rail-line road resurfacing as residents call for wider repairs

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has begun resurfacing work on Railway Parallel Road, applying a new asphalt layer to improve driving conditions, with officials asking motorists for patience and apologizing for temporary inconvenience. The work was announced on January 22.

City officials said the improvements are aimed at enhancing road safety on one of Pattaya’s busiest and most heavily criticized routes. However, the announcement quickly sparked a flood of public comments, with many residents welcoming the move while urging authorities to extend repairs across the entire stretch and beyond.







Several road users said the Railway Road has been dangerous for years, citing potholes, uneven surfaces, loose sand, and poor braking conditions, particularly between Krathing Rai and Huai Yai. Some reported frequent vehicle damage and accidents due to deteriorating road conditions.

Others called for attention to nearby problem areas, including Wong Amat Road, Sukhumvit Road (North Pattaya to Naklua), Pattaya Second and Third Roads, Soi Siam, Khao Talo, and junctions where traffic lights are absent, forcing officers to manually direct traffic during peak hours.

While many praised the city for finally taking action — “People in Pattaya might finally have smooth roads to use,” one comment read — some expressed skepticism, questioning whether the repairs would be durable or simply cosmetic, and whether similar efforts would continue after election season.

Residents also urged city officials to monitor construction quality, conduct follow-up inspections, and respond quickly to future damage to prevent the road from sinking again, as has happened in the past.

Despite mixed reactions, the resurfacing has been widely seen as a long-overdue step, with repeated calls for Pattaya to carry out citywide, consistent road maintenance rather than isolated fixes.







































