Trump rules out military action on Greenland, drops tariff threats at Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland — U.S. President Donald Trump has backed away from using military force to seize Greenland and withdrawn threats to impose import tariffs on several European countries that opposed the idea, during his appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday (Jan 21).

In a speech in Davos, Trump said for the first time that he would not use military force to take control of Greenland, while maintaining his desire for the United States to gain ownership of the territory, citing security concerns and the need to build the “Golden Dome” missile defense system. He expressed confidence that the issue could be resolved through judgment and negotiations rather than force.







Trump said he had appointed a high-level negotiation team led by Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and special envoy Steve Witkoff to conduct detailed talks.

Later, Trump posted on Truth Social that he had held a sideline meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during the World Economic Forum and that the two had agreed on a framework for Greenland’s future and the wider Arctic region. Following this development, Trump confirmed that he would not proceed with a proposed 10% tariff on Denmark, the United Kingdom, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland, France, and Germany, which he had previously threatened to impose starting February 1 to pressure Denmark into selling Greenland.





Trump spoke for more than an hour in Davos on a wide range of issues. One of the most viral moments from the speech was when he mixed up the names of Greenland and Iceland four times. He also commented on Europe, saying some places there were “almost unrecognizable,” referring to immigration and the loss of traditional culture.

Turning his criticism to Canada, Trump said Prime Minister Mark Carney’s country survives because of the United States and should be grateful for what he described as long-standing “free benefits.” On the economy and energy, Trump labeled clean energy policies “the biggest scam in history” and boasted about U.S. success in fossil fuel production. He insisted the U.S. economy is in a “miraculous” position and remains the world’s main engine, urging other countries to follow his deregulation policies. (TNA)



































