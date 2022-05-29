Pattaya Blind School commemorates the late Principal Aurora Sribuapun

Chid Suknu, Director of the Pattaya Redemptorist School for the Blind together with the alumni and blind students held a commemoration ceremony May 26, to pay homage to the late Ajarn Aurora Sribuapun who had dedicated all her life in the service of the school and its blind students.



Blind since birth, for more than thirty years Principal Aurora oversaw the school from its very beginnings, first on Pattaya Central Road and now on its current site on Naklua Soi 16. She also witnessed the construction of a new vocational facility which is used to train blind and visually impaired people with new skills and knowledge so that they can find suitable employment.







Not only did she provide an education for hundreds of blind and visually impaired children, she also offered an education and therapy to children with multiple disabilities. She welcomed children who were living not only with being blind, but also with autism, deafness, learning difficulties and mobility problems, something most other schools refused to do.

She retired in 2016 and died in 2019. A statue of her likeness was erected at the school one year after her death. She now watches over her school and children for evermore.



































