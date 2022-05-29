Thailand and WHO to jointly develop Biohub to improve epidemic protection

Thailand signed an agreement on a biological infection sharing project (SMTA1), which is a shared project between the Department of Medical Sciences of Thailand and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Thailand will send pathogens it has found to the WHO Biohub System to be used for studying, researching, knowledge improvement, and the development of medicines and vaccines for effective prevention and treatment approaches. It will operate on a non-profit basis.



Thailand is one of the first five countries to join the agreement, because of the lessons it has learned from COVID-19, showing that the world needs to cooperate to cope with emerging diseases quickly. (PRD)

































