Jealous wife burns down mistress’ Pattaya-Jomtien Beach house

Pattaya police are hunting a jealous woman accused of burning down the Jomtien Beach house of her husband’s mistress.

Parichat Yongpanya, 33, said she was sleeping with her two daughters May 27 when she heard a noise and spotted the woman carrying a jug of gasoline outside her Jomtien Soi 3 house. The woman was calling the name of her husband. Even though the man wasn’t there, the woman poured gasoline on the wood and tin shack and set it alight.



Parichat and her children escaped safely but firefighters were unable to save the house.

Parichat said that she knew the woman as she came to their home often, suspecting that she was her husband’s lover.































