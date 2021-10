A Pattaya billboard installer died after being electrocuted and falling from a 10-meter building.

Satit Manpuen, 34, died at the scene of the Oct. 27 accident on Sukhumvit Soi 49. He had electrical burns on his face and body, but died of the fall.

A colleague said that he and Satit were connecting a high-voltage cable to the sign. Satit was electrocuted and thrown to the ground.