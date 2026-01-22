Mayor inspects sidewalk and lighting upgrade on Pattaya Third Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet on Thursday, Jan 22, inspected progress on the sidewalk and street-lighting improvement project along Pattaya Third Road near Bali Hai Pier, reinforcing the city’s goal of becoming a more sustainable and walkable destination.

The project is part of Pattaya City’s broader infrastructure policy aimed at promoting a “Walkable City”, with funding allocated across fiscal years 2025–2026 and a total budget of 78.28 million baht. The improvements cover three major routes, including Pattaya Second Road and Pattaya Third Road, spanning a combined distance of approximately 10 kilometres.







Construction is scheduled to take one year. To date, more than 4 kilometres have been completed, accounting for roughly 30% of the project, with about seven months remaining under the current contract.

Mayor Poramet stressed the importance of strict safety supervision during construction and called on relevant departments to minimize disruption while ensuring convenience for residents and tourists.

Looking ahead, Pattaya City plans to extend sidewalk improvements to Sukhumvit Road and other areas as budget permits. The mayor noted that several routes — including North, Central, and South Pattaya roads, Beach Road, and Jomtien Beach — have already been upgraded, with future plans to expand works to Krathing Lai Beach, which sees heavy public use.

The current sidewalk design uses modern, more durable construction methods, including wire mesh reinforcement, tiling systems, and concrete beams, replacing older soil-compaction techniques to ensure long-term usability and resilience.



































