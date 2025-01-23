Pattaya Beach woman pulls Russian tourist off motorcycle over live streaming

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 45-year-old Russian engineer, filed a police report at Pattaya Police Station after being physically attacked by a woman from Pattaya Beach outside the police station at 4:30 AM on January 22.

According to the Russian tourist, the woman, known for loitering around the beach under coconut trees, angrily ran across the road towards him while he was live streaming and tried to assault him. Despite warnings from her friends, she physically grabbed him, causing him to fall off a moving motorcycle and suffer a minor knee injury. The assailant continued to yell and argue, claiming she was angered by the Russian tourist’s live stream.







The victim provided video evidence showing that he did not intentionally film or invade the woman’s privacy, and expressed confusion as to why he was targeted. The incident has caused damage to Pattaya’s image as a tourist destination, and local authorities have launched an investigation to press charges against the assailant.

































