Tourists call for more improvements in Pattaya as Mayor focuses on development

PATTAYA, Thailand – The question of whether the mayor of Pattaya is doing enough to improve the city in the eyes of tourists is a matter of significant debate. While many visitors enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, stunning beaches, and range of entertainment options, others believe that more attention is needed in certain areas to enhance the overall experience.







On the positive side, Pattaya has seen improvements in infrastructure, such as enhanced roadways, better public transportation options, and increased safety measures around tourist attractions. Efforts to clean up the city and promote environmentally friendly tourism have also been highlighted as steps in the right direction. Additionally, large events like the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival and Pattaya Countdown bring in tourists and help foster a positive image for the city.

However, tourists often express frustration over several ongoing issues. The lack of effective waste management in some areas, insufficient policing of illegal activities, and the presence of street vendors or touts harassing tourists are among the most frequently cited concerns. The reputation of Pattaya’s beach areas, particularly regarding cleanliness and the occasional incidents related to safety, has raised some questions about whether the local administration is doing enough to address these matters.



Another significant point of contention is the city’s nightlife and entertainment scene. While Pattaya is well-known for its vibrant nightlife, some tourists feel that more regulation and safer spaces for visitors are needed, particularly in light of occasional crime reports and incidents involving safety.

Ultimately, many tourists believe that while progress has been made, the mayor and local authorities still have much to do to ensure that Pattaya remains a top-tier destination for global travelers. Greater focus on maintaining public order, ensuring safety, enhancing cleanliness, and improving customer service could go a long way toward elevating the city’s reputation and attracting even more visitors.

































