Pattaya Beach vendor gives 200 meals to neighbors

A Pattaya Beach vendor and her American son-in-law handed out 200 free meals to those suffering fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Wan Nusaladsorn, who rents a block of chairs and umbrellas, and her family, including the American, passed out the meal boxes with drinking water Feb. 17 in the Soi Khopai Community where they live.







Neighborhood President Wirat Joyjinda and the community council kept the event organized, passing out tickets and enforcing social distancing.

Wan said she wanted to help her neighbors during difficult times and her neighbors appeared to appreciate the gesture.



























