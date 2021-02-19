Pattaya Beach vendor gives 200 meals to neighbors

By Jetsada Homklin
The community council keeps the event organized, passing out tickets and enforcing social distancing.

A Pattaya Beach vendor and her American son-in-law handed out 200 free meals to those suffering fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Wan Nusaladsorn, who rents a block of chairs and umbrellas, and her family, including the American, passed out the meal boxes with drinking water Feb. 17 in the Soi Khopai Community where they live.


Neighborhood President Wirat Joyjinda and the community council kept the event organized, passing out tickets and enforcing social distancing.

Wan said she wanted to help her neighbors during difficult times and her neighbors appeared to appreciate the gesture.


Community Secretary Katana Pornchai, Wan Nusaladsorn, and family talk about helping those in need.



Community members package meals to donate.


As we’ve seen all over Pattaya, the line for help was long.





