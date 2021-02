Pattaya engineers completed reinforcement of Koh Larn’s Tien Beach bridge, buttressing 42 support pillars to keep tourists safe.

Deputy City Manager Kiattisak Sriwongchai inspected the repair job Feb. 18, saying the replaced poles not only are safer, but look better as well.

Tien Bridge is a popular landmark on the Pattaya resort island for tourists to take photos. Years of neglect brought the bridge to the cusp of collapse before the refurbishment.