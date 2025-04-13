Sidecar vendors without permits removed from Pattaya streets, PVC launchers confiscated

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers have launched a crackdown on unauthorized sidecar vendors operating in public spaces without proper permits. The operation aimed to push back those setting up stalls and selling goods illegally on city sidewalks and public roads.

The crackdown is part of a wider effort to maintain public order and safety, particularly during the high-traffic Songkran season, when crowds of locals and tourists fill the city.







The issue has sparked heated discussion online. Several locals have expressed concern over the safety risks associated with some vendors, particularly those using PVC water pipe launchers and other makeshift devices that can cause injury.

One resident shared their traumatic experience from last year: “They should be arrested. I was hit in the eye last year—it hurt so much. It’s extremely dangerous! They keep playing like it’s all fun. But when I confronted them, they got upset and sprayed directly at my face. Are they crazy? No brains at all… it’s all just reckless fun. I’m speechless.”



Such comments reflect growing frustration with those who flout regulations, potentially putting others at risk in the name of entertainment or profit.

Pattaya authorities have reiterated their commitment to keeping public spaces safe and orderly and are encouraging vendors to operate only in permitted zones with the proper licenses.



























