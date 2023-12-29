Pattaya Beach Road plagued by traffic and parking woes

PATTAYA, Thailand – The popular Pattaya Beach Road, known for its vibrant atmosphere and bustling activities, is currently facing challenges related to traffic and unregulated parking, causing inconvenience to both residents and visitors.

According to reports, several accommodations located just a few meters from the police station are experiencing disruptions due to unauthorized parking of food vendors along the beachfront. Motorcycles are also allowed to park illegally in front of the police station blocking the pedestrian crossing. Pedestrians have to walk around the motorcycles or cross the busy road elsewhere, risking accidents. The situation worsens as the designated no-parking zones are consistently violated, leading to traffic congestion and chaos.







One particular area of concern is the vicinity around Soi 13/4, just before reaching Walking Street. Here, the congestion is intensified, resembling a chaotic scene with carts and vehicles attempting to navigate through the crowded streets. The absence of traffic management officials exacerbates the situation, making it difficult for pedestrians and vehicles alike.

The influx of visitors and vendors has contributed to increased traffic, making it hazardous for pedestrians and causing frustration among those navigating the congested streets. Residents and businesses in the vicinity express their concerns about the lack of order and the potential risks associated with the unregulated traffic. Calls are being made for authorities to address the situation promptly, implement traffic control measures, and deploy personnel to manage parking and ensure the safety of both pedestrians and drivers.

































