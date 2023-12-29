New Year safety campaign launched in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Governor Thawatchai Srithong led the launch of a campaign to prevent and reduce road and waterway accidents, as well as crime, during the New Year festival on December 26 at the central beach activities area. The event was attended by various government agencies, private sector representatives, police officials, military personnel, students, and esteemed guests.







The campaign, which runs from December 29 to January 4, coincides with the National Disaster Prevention Day, which is observed every year on December 26 in Thailand. Pongsathit Pijanant, Head of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office in Chonburi Province, said that the Road Safety Operation Center had initiated measures to ensure the safety of citizens, tourists, and commuters during the New Year celebration. He said that the campaign focused on the “Helmet, Not Drunk, and Drive Slow” slogan, and that local road safety centers and organizations were actively involved in solving road and water accidents.







Governor Thawatchai urged the strict implementation of the measures to reduce accidents, injuries, and fatalities. He also called for cooperation among various local government units and departments to raise awareness and disseminate information through various channels. He said that the campaign also aimed to clean up criminal activities during the New Year festival, especially in Chonburi Province, which attracts a significant number of tourists during this period.

He said that the campaign included “Drive Slow in Urban Areas,” “Maintain Distance and Observe,” and “Slow Down – Stop for Pedestrians” to ensure the safety of the public and tourists alike. He expressed his hope that the campaign would help create a safe and happy New Year for everyone.

































