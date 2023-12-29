Russian tourist injured at Phuket water park seeks compensation

PHUKET, Thailand – A Russian tourist who suffered serious injuries while playing on a water slide at a well-known water park in Phuket has filed a complaint with the Consumer Protection Committee, seeking compensation and urging increased safety measures for tourists.

Mr. Fedor Kondrakov, 42, visited the water park on November 10, and encountered a lack of warning signs or special instructions at the entrance of the slide area. Despite inquiring with lifeguards, he only received advice to fold his arms across his chest. The incident resulted in a forceful impact with the water surface, causing spinal fractures.







Water park staff promptly called for an ambulance, and Mr. Kondrakov was transported to Bangkok Phuket Hospital. Medical professionals determined the need for urgent surgery, followed by a 7-day recovery period at the hospital and an additional 7-day recuperation at a hotel in Phuket. The surgery cost exceeded 800,000 baht was covered by Mr. Kondrakov’s personal health and accident insurance. One more operation is due in the next 9 months.

Post-incident, Mr. Kondrakov revealed that he received no communication from the water park, and no staff visited during his recovery. He is now seeking compensation from the Consumer Protection Committee and aims to draw attention to the incident, urging increased safety measures for tourists engaging in potentially risky activities during the upcoming New Year holiday.







A delegation of the Consumer Protection Committee, led by Napol Boriboon, Dr. Ratruj Piyaphongpat, and Dr. Thanat Pratumdaeng, along with Nochanok Meunnamon, advisor to the committee, addressed the complaint on December 28, 2023. Napol, representing the committee, expressed the committee’s commitment to investigate the complaint thoroughly. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing tourist safety, not just in Phuket but in tourist destinations nationwide.





























