Girl injured by stray dog at National Sports Complex; concerns raised over upcoming ‘Pattaya Burapa Bike Week’

PATTAYA, Thailand – Wasin Sukchareun, a 35-year-old construction contractor, rushed his 10-year-old daughter, Nong Kanom Pang, to the hospital after she was severely bitten by a stray dog at the National Sports Complex in Chaiyapruek Soi 2, Huai Yai, East Pattaya. The dog attacked her left leg, causing deep wounds that required 15 stitches, with some areas of flesh being torn away beyond repair.

Nong Kanom Pang shared that she had been riding an electric bike in the park area with her friends when she encountered a group of stray dogs. One dog suddenly lunged at her, biting her leg and shaking her violently, causing the extensive injuries. She quickly alerted her father, and they immediately sought medical attention.







Wasin explained that he had noticed a significant number of stray dogs—over 10—roaming the area, which is a popular spot for both children and adults to exercise and relax. He mentioned that he had heard from locals that there had been several incidents of dog bites in the area, but no authorities had yet taken action to address the issue.

The incident occurred near the National Sports Complex, which is preparing to host the ‘Pattaya Burapa Bike Week’ from February 13-15. Wasin expressed concerns that the presence of so many stray dogs could pose a safety risk to the large number of tourists—both Thai and international—expected to attend the event.

He urged local authorities and event organizers to take immediate action to resolve the stray dog issue for the safety of all visitors, especially with such a major international event just days away.































