Pattaya Beach facelift to widen Beach Road again

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and his deputies surveyed the beachfront Oct. 1 while outlining more details of the proposed, 170-million-baht renovation intended to compliment last year’s widening of the sand to 35 meters.

The project, which has not been approved and not had funds allocated, call for the city to yet again rip up the roadway to widen it by three meters, taking that space from the footpath. The extra lane will allow for creation of 700 parking spaces along the 2.7-kilometer stretch between the Dusit Curve and Walking Street.

The blueprint also calls for creation of recreational areas on the beach, three restrooms and beach showers, and the planting of new trees along both sides of Beach Road and additional lighting for improved safety.

If approved, it would be the second time Beach Road has been widened and would come after nearly a year of roadwork that clogged traffic and exacerbated flooding.







