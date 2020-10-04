Treasure Hill wins again vs Pattaya golfers

PSC Links Golf Society

Friday, Oct. 2

Treasure Hill

Stableford

After cancelling Monday due to a lack of players, and then having one four-ball on Wednesday, it was good to have twelve Links golfers come out to play at Treasure Hill.







As usual here the scores were low, in fact, no-one played to handicap, but Bill Copeland came closest with 34 points to take the win.

Karl Flood didn’t rate himself as a chance, but his 33 points got him second place.

George Mueller had to rush off before presentations and asked if he had won anything. He did, it was third spot with 32 points.

Huw Phillips was next with 31 points but all it got him was ‘best front nine’ for 19 points, and Craig Webster had 16 points for ‘best back nine’.

The course was in quite good condition and the greens tricked many as they appeared to be faster than what they actually were. They measured 8.0 on the ‘stimp’ and that scared players into leaving the putts short.

Weather started grey and overcast and looked to get darker near the end of the round, but no rain, after all it is the end of Buddhist Lent and the traditional end of the rainy season.









Winners at Treasure Hill

1st Place – Bill Copeland (12) – 34 pts

2nd Place – Karl Flood (15) – 33 pts

3rd Place – George Mueller (14) – 32 pts

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Huw Phillips – 19 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Craig Webster – 16 pts





Naturally, there was the usual whining about this difficult course, the crab grass, trees in the fairways, rough too high, greens sanded, caddies no good, group in front too slow, underwear too tight, da, de da. Just another day of golf and another win to Treasure Hill.

The 200 baht green fee voucher made the all-in price of 1150 baht a great deal; however, that may have finished, as with most courses, where the current deals will finish on October 31.







We wait with bated breath to find out if the prices will rise, as they traditionally do for ‘high season’.

Since only one player, Mike Firkin, came back to Links after the round and he won nothing, Joy decided the winner’s photo should be herself wearing the Green Jacket. That works.











