Pattaya’s Koh Larn island reopens with 5 daily ferries

Koh Larn reopened to the world on Thursday, with regular boat service resuming, although most travelers were residents of the Pattaya resort island.

About 150 people – 90 percent of them locals – traveled to Koh Larn Jan. 21 following its two-week shutdown.





Passengers had to present identification, pass health screenings and scan the Thai Chana contract-tracing app QR code or use the Mor Chana app, which indicates if they have been exposed to someone who had Covid-19. Any people indicating exposure were blocked from the ferry.

Not everyone met all the requirements, for various reasons, but 154 people made the journey during the day, with ferries to the main pier departing Bali Hai Pier four times.

Pattaya-Koh Larn boats leave at 7 a.m., noon, 3:30 and 6 p.m., while return trips run from the island to the mainland at 7 and 9:30 a.m., noon and 5 p.m.

Pattaya-Tawan Beach service runs at 9 a.m. with the return voyage at 3 p.m.

























