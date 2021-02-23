Pattaya Banglamung Hospital worker tests positive for Covid-19

A Banglamung Hospital caregiver became the latest Thai medical professional infected with Covid-19 as the country continues to battle its second coronavirus wave.

The medical aide worked in the hospital’s quarantine ward with numerous Covid-19 patients and tested positive for the virus Feb. 22. The victim has developed a serious cough.







Eleven coworkers and close contacts have been quarantined but have so far tested negative. Five other contacts have either been tested or are being sought.

Banglamung is a destination hospital for 36 state and local quarantine facilities in the Pattaya area. When a person tests positive at their hotel, they are transferred to the state hospital. To date, 609 of 59,169 quarantined in Chonburi have tested positive.











