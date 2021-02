Nongprue health workers sprayed disinfectant around an outdoor park after a person who tested positive for Covid-19 worked out there on Feb. 15.

Banglamung District also sent a mobile coronavirus-testing truck to the football field at King Rama IX Park Feb. 22, offering free tests to anyone else who was at the park when the infected exerciser was there Feb. 15.

For more information, call 038-221-925.