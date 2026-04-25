Pattaya balances public safety and animal care in new rabies-free initiative

PATTAYA, Thailand – The city of Pattaya has launched a major public health campaign offering free sterilization and vaccination services for pets as part of intensified efforts to control rabies and manage the growing stray animal population.

The opening ceremony of the annual rabies prevention campaign was presided over by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet at Wat Nong Yai on April 24, under the national initiative “Rabies-Free Animals, Safe Communities,” inspired by Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Walailak.







City officials, council members, public health staff, and residents attended the event in large numbers, with many bringing their pets for services provided on-site.

Authorities said the issue of stray dogs and cats continues to affect public health and the city’s tourism image, largely due to uncontrolled pet abandonment, which has led to a steady increase in the stray population.

Pattaya’s veterinary team has been actively implementing control measures, including mass vaccination campaigns, sterilization surgeries, and relocation of stray animals to the city’s shelter facility in Pong subdistrict, in cooperation with Pattaya Animal Hospital.

Officials stressed that rabies remains a fatal disease with no cure once symptoms appear, making prevention through vaccination and population control essential.

The program aims to reduce the number of stray animals, minimize disease risk, and improve overall public health and urban safety, while also supporting Pattaya’s tourism reputation as a clean and safe destination.

Free sterilization surgeries and rabies vaccinations were provided during the event, along with additional health screening services for residents by Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital, including blood pressure checks, diabetes screening, hepatitis B and C testing, cervical cancer screening (HPV), breast and colorectal cancer screening, HIV testing, and mental health assessments.







Mobile service units will continue operating across the city in late April, with scheduled visits at Walking Street community (April 27), Kophai community (April 28), and Thappraya community (April 29). Residents with Pattaya registration are encouraged to bring their pets and identification documents to access services.

For more information, residents can contact the Veterinary Division of Pattaya’s Public Health and Environment Office or the Pattaya Contact Center at 1337, available 24 hours.

















































