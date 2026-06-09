Pattaya firefighters safely remove wasp nest at local school

PATTAYA, Thailand – Firefighters from Pattaya City Fire Station (Jomtien area) carried out a wasp nest removal operation at a local school on June 6, ensuring safety for students and staff.

At around 6:38 p.m., Inspection Unit 410, along with two officers, responded to a report of a wasp nest inside Pattaya City School 7. Upon arrival, firefighters located the nest and proceeded to safely remove it from the premises. Officials confirmed that the operation was completed without incident, and the area was secured after the nest was successfully eliminated. Authorities regularly respond to such calls to prevent potential hazards from stings, particularly in schools and public facilities where children are present.























































