Pattaya Beach cleansing drive targets homeless encampments, 19 found

PATTAYA, Thailand – City officials have joined forces with social welfare authorities to carry out an organized outreach operation targeting homeless individuals along Pattaya Beach, identifying 19 people in need of assistance, with 7 agreeing to enter support and rehabilitation programs.

Led by Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat Pinijkarn, alongside senior city officials and representatives from the Chonburi Social Development and Human Security Office, the operation involved staff from Pattaya’s Social Development Department, municipal enforcement officers, environmental teams, and social welfare outreach units.







Officials conducted inspections, screening, and counseling along the beachfront, offering guidance and social assistance to individuals classified as homeless or without stable housing. Those who agreed to receive help were referred to welfare services and support systems, including rehabilitation programs and, where appropriate, assistance in returning to their home provinces.

According to city officials, the operation identified 19 individuals in total. Of these, 7 accepted immediate assistance, 12 were relocated from the area, and one was found to have substance use issues and was subjected to further screening procedures.



Authorities also assisted in processing identification documents for individuals lacking official paperwork, enabling them to access state welfare benefits. Coordination was made for further care through provincial social welfare centers, with voluntary relocation to home regions offered as part of long-term support.

In parallel, municipal environmental teams cleared waste, abandoned belongings, and makeshift carts left in public spaces along the beach, aiming to improve cleanliness, order, and the overall appearance of the tourist zone.

Officials acknowledged ongoing challenges, noting that several individuals encountered during the operation were repeat cases who had previously been assisted but returned to the area. However, legal limitations prevent authorities from enforcing permanent removal, as personal rights must be respected under current regulations.







The city emphasized that the approach focuses on dialogue, voluntary participation, and structured welfare support rather than enforcement alone, as part of a broader effort to address homelessness sustainably while maintaining Pattaya’s tourism image.

Authorities said Pattaya will continue to integrate cooperation across agencies to manage homelessness in a balanced way, combining social support with efforts to maintain public order and a clean, welcoming environment for residents and tourists alike.

















































