Elderly Dutch tourist injured after slipping and falling in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – An elderly Dutch tourist was injured after slipping and falling in Pattaya on April 24, sustaining wounds to his eyebrow and knee before being taken to hospital for treatment.

Municipal enforcement officers from Pattaya City Municipality responded to the incident after being alerted that the foreign visitor had fallen and required assistance.

The tourist, identified as a Dutch national, reportedly slipped and fell on his own, suffering injuries to his face and knee area. Officers arrived at the scene to assess the situation and provide immediate assistance.







Rescue teams from the Sawang Boriboon were later called in to administer first aid before transporting him to Pattaya City Hospital for further medical treatment.

Officials said the man was conscious during assistance and was safely moved for treatment. The exact cause of the fall was not considered suspicious, with initial reports indicating an accidental slip.

Authorities continue to remind both residents and tourists, especially elderly visitors, to exercise caution when walking in public areas, particularly during hot weather conditions or on uneven surfaces.

The incident adds to a series of minor public safety cases in tourist areas where quick response teams have been deployed to assist injured visitors.

















































