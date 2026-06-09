Pattaya officials take hands-on approach to beachfront parking and safety

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has launched a coordinated operation with multiple government agencies to regulate parking along Pattaya Beach, aiming to improve public safety, ease traffic congestion, and enhance the city’s image as a world-class tourist destination. Kiattisak Sriwongchai, Pattaya City Clerk acting as Mayor of Pattaya, led the initiative in cooperation with Banglamung District officials, Pattaya City Police, the Pattaya Branch of the Regional Marine Office, the Banglamung Branch of the Chonburi Provincial Transport Office, and the Chonburi Area Revenue Office. The operation focused on organizing vehicle parking in public areas along Pattaya Beach, addressing issues related to illegally parked vehicles and traffic obstructions that can impact both residents and visitors.







City officials said the campaign is designed to improve orderliness in public spaces, increase road safety, and support more efficient urban management. The initiative also reflects broader cooperation among government agencies to oversee public areas, facilitate traffic flow, and ensure that related businesses comply with applicable laws and regulations. Pattaya City stated that maintaining well-managed public spaces is essential to building confidence among tourists and residents alike. The parking enforcement campaign forms part of ongoing efforts to elevate Pattaya’s standards as an international tourism destination known for its safety, cleanliness, and organization.

Authorities added that similar operations will continue as Pattaya works to strengthen its reputation as a modern and visitor-friendly city.

















































