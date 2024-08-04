Chinese biker tries to hit-and-run after smashing into Pattaya police motorcyclist

PATTAYA, Thailand – A motorcycle collision at the entrance of Pattaya Soi 9 on Second Road resulted in minor injuries for a Chinese tourist and a Pattaya City policeman on August 1.

A motorcycle taxi driver who witnessed the event stated that the Chinese tourist was driving against traffic at high speed as the police officer was exiting Soi Pattaya 9, leading to the collision. The impact caused both motorcycles to be thrown in different directions.









The tourist attempted to flee the scene after the collision but was quickly captured by witnesses and police officers. The swift response by bystanders and authorities ensured that the situation was brought under control and that the injured received timely medical attention.

Despite the severity of the collision, the injuries sustained by both parties were fortunately minor. Rescue volunteers were promptly on the scene, providing first aid before taking those involved to Pattaya Police Station for further action.





































