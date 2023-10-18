Pattaya authorities propose one-way system to ease traffic woes

PATTAYA, Thailand – A meeting was held at Pattaya City Hall on October 17 to conduct an in-depth review of the odd-even day parking system aimed at alleviating traffic and parking congestion that was implemented on South Pattaya Road since September 1. Concerns arose over persistent non-compliance from residents and tourists, leading to operational inefficiencies.







Chaired by Anupong Phutthanawarat, Chairman of the Administration and Peacekeeping Committee, the meeting addressed critical traffic management issues. Attendees included Wuthisak Rermkijakarn, Deputy Mayor, Banlue Kullavanijaya, Council Chairman, Pol. Lt. Col. Arut Saphanon, Chief of Traffic Division at Pattaya City Police Station, and committee members.

Anupong highlighted the economic significance of South Pattaya Road, a major thoroughfare accommodating a substantial volume of private and public vehicles, especially taxis contributing to congestion through haphazard parking. Despite the enforcement of the odd-even day parking regulation, persistent violations were reported even after police-issued traffic violation tickets. Pol. Lt. Col. Arut emphasized the inadequacy of the traffic enforcement team, consisting of 16 officers managing 31 intersections, which posed challenges to efficient traffic management with only 1-2 rounds of enforcement per day.







Penalties for parking violations, including a 500 baht fine for disregarding odd-even day regulations, proved insufficient, with some offenders not paying fines. The towing process, taking approximately 40 minutes per vehicle, exacerbated inefficiencies in addressing numerous violations.

Discussions extended to potential improvements and solutions for traffic congestion and parking issues on South Pattaya Road, aiming for a more effective system for residents and tourists. Proposals for implementing a one-way traffic system on key streets, including Bua Khao Road, Bua Khao sois (side streets) from the Second and Third roads, Jomtien Beach Road and Koh Larn streets, were presented. Covering approximately 1.7 kilometres, the proposed one-way system aims to alleviate traffic issues and improve residents’ quality of life.







To ensure clarity, road signs and markings will be adjusted, accompanied by public awareness campaigns. The municipality plans surveys and engagement initiatives to understand community preferences and concerns regarding the proposed traffic changes. Deliberations also focused on establishing the starting point of the one-way system on Bua Khao Road, initiating a trial phase for evaluation and community feedback.











