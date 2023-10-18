Thailand advances in government digitalization

The government is accelerating its efforts to streamline public services through electronic systems.

Puangpet Chunlaiad, a minister attached to the Office of the Prime Minister, recently convened a meeting with the Administrative Committee of the Senate. The objective was to discuss collaborations for implementing electronic public services at the local level.







The committee also reviewed the roles and responsibilities of the Digital Government Development Agency (Public Organization) — DGA. A Memorandum of Understanding between related agencies was signed, aiming at providing modern, convenient, and quick public services. As a result, the DGA has developed a comprehensive service application called “Thangrath” to reduce public travel and documentation expenses.







Furthermore, the committee recommended strategies for continuous progress in digital governance. This is especially important in times of government transition to ensure uninterrupted service delivery. The committee proposed the development of a “Super App” to centralize various services, responding to real public needs.







In her remarks, Minister Puangpet thanked the committee for their guidelines to improve the administrative system. She pledged support for these initiatives, emphasizing the ultimate goal of benefitting the public by reducing red tape and costs. The aim is to align governance with public services, keeping the citizens’ best interests in mind. (NNT)













