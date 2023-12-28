Pattaya authorities inspect weighing scales to protect seafood consumers

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a bid to prevent unfair trade practices and protect consumers from being cheated, Pattaya authorities conducted a series of inspections of weighing scales at seafood markets in the city on December 27.

The inspections were a joint effort by the Pattaya City administration, the Provincial Commerce Office of Chonburi, and the Eastern Region Weights and Measures Center (Chonburi). The initiative was timed to coincide with the upcoming New Year celebrations, when the demand for fresh seafood is expected to surge.







The inspection team visited the Lan Pho Naklua Market, one of the largest and most popular seafood markets in Pattaya. The team checked the accuracy and calibration of the weighing scales used by the vendors, as well as their compliance with the pricing and service display regulations issued by the Ministry of Commerce.

The team found that most of the scales were accurate and met the established standards. They were given certification stickers to indicate their validity. However, some scales were found to be defective, malfunctioning, or non-compliant with the rules. They were marked for further action and will be confiscated and destroyed.







The team also warned the vendors that any attempt to tamper with, alter, or manipulate the scales to gain an unfair advantage in terms of weight would be considered a serious offense. According to the Weights and Measures Act of 1999, such violations may result in imprisonment for up to three years and a fine not exceeding 120,000 Baht.

Khemsai Rahannok, Director of the Eastern Region Weights and Measures Center, said that the inspections were aimed at ensuring fair trade practices and protecting consumers from unscrupulous activities. He said that consumers should be aware of their rights and report any suspicious or fraudulent behavior to the authorities. He said that complaints can be lodged through the Department of Internal Trade’s hotline at 1569.

He added that the inspections would continue throughout the festive season, as part of the local authorities’ commitment to creating a safe and secure environment for the tourists and residents of Pattaya.





























