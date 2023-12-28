Ambulance blocked by pickup truck in Pattaya sparks outrage

PATTAYA, Thailand – A shocking video of a white pickup truck obstructing an ambulance on its way to a medical emergency in Pattaya has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and condemnation from netizens.

The video was recorded and posted by Taweepon Ruengmak, also known as Joe, a 48-year-old fried donut shop owner who witnessed the incident near his business. The incident occurred on December 26, near the intersection of Jomtien Second Road and the Wat Boonkanjanaram Temple.







According to Joe, the ambulance was responding to a call from a condominium complex, where a Russian tourist had reported chest pain. The emergency personnel had assessed the situation and coordinated with Pattaya City Rescue to send an ambulance for further support and transportation to the hospital.

However, as the ambulance was approaching the intersection, a white Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck blocked its way, refusing to give way despite the sirens and lights. The truck driver continued to drive on the left lane, forcing the ambulance to slow down and follow behind. The video shows the ambulance driver honking and flashing the lights repeatedly, but to no avail. The obstruction lasted for almost a minute, until the truck finally turned right and cleared the path.







Joe, who has lived abroad for several years, said that he was shocked and appalled by the behavior of the truck driver. He said that in other countries, vehicles usually pull to the left or right to allow an ambulance to pass as quickly as possible. He said that he did not understand why some people in Thailand would act so selfishly and irresponsibly, putting the lives of others at risk.

Joe said that he decided to record and share the video to raise awareness and educate the public about the importance of giving way to ambulances. He said that he hoped that the video would serve as a reminder and a lesson for everyone to cooperate and respect the emergency services. He said that he also wanted to show his support and appreciation for the ambulance crew, who were doing their best to save lives.

The video, which was posted on TikTok, has received over a million views and thousands of comments, mostly expressing anger and disgust at the truck driver. Many netizens called for the truck driver to be identified and punished, while others praised Joe for his courage and initiative. Some also shared their own experiences and opinions on the issue of ambulance obstruction in Thailand, highlighting the need for more awareness and education on the matter.

The incident has also sparked discussions on other platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter, where many users have shared the video and voiced their concerns. Some have also tagged the authorities, such as the Pattaya City Police and the Department of Land Transport, urging them to take action and enforce the law.







According to the Road Traffic Act of 1979, obstructing an ambulance or any other emergency vehicle is a punishable offense, with a fine of up to 1,000 Baht and/or imprisonment of up to one month. However, many have pointed out that the law is rarely enforced or followed, and that more stringent measures are needed to deter such behavior.

The incident has also raised questions about the state of the emergency response system in Pattaya. Some have suggested that more ambulances and emergency personnel are needed to cope with the demand, while others have proposed that designated lanes or routes should be allocated for emergency vehicles. The Pattaya City Police and the Department of Land Transport have not yet issued any official statement or response regarding the incident.





























