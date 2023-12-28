Pattaya police intensify crackdown on venues before New Year

PATTAYA, Thailand – As the countdown to the New Year begins, Pattaya City Police are stepping up their efforts to ensure the safety and security of the city’s entertainment venues. On December 26, a team of officers led by Pol. Lt. Col. Sirachat Nootet, Deputy Superintendent of the Pattaya City Police, conducted a series of inspections at various nightclubs, bars, and restaurants in the area.

The inspections were part of the “5 Safeguards” campaign, which aims to prevent and combat various crimes and hazards that may occur in entertainment establishments. The campaign focuses on five key areas: child safety, drug-free environment, weapon-free zones, human trafficking prevention, and fire safety.







According to Pol. Lt. Col. Sirachat, the inspections were also intended to ensure compliance with the safety guidelines for the use of fireworks during the New Year celebrations. He said that fireworks are a popular attraction for tourists, but they also pose a risk of fire and injury if not handled properly. He urged the owners and managers of entertainment venues to follow the rules and regulations, such as using only authorized fireworks, having adequate fire extinguishing equipment, and displaying clear fire escape routes.

The results of the inspections showed that most of the establishments had taken the necessary measures to check the identity and health status of the tourists entering their premises. However, some venues were found to have insufficient or defective firefighting equipment, or lacked clear warning signs. Pol. Lt. Col. Sirachat said that orders were issued for immediate corrective actions, and that those who failed to comply would face closure until they met the safety standards.







Pol. Lt. Col. Sirachat said that the Pattaya City Police would continue to conduct regular inspections throughout the festive season, especially on the New Year’s Eve, when the celebration hours would be extended until 6 a.m. He said that the police’s main goal was to ensure the safety and well-being of both the tourists and their property, and to create a secure and enjoyable environment for everyone.





























