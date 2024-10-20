Pattaya attempts to reduce homeless population overflowing along popular tourist areas

PATTAYA, Thailand – Several departments in Pattaya coordinated an effort to organize the city’s homeless population across various areas on Friday, October 18. This operation was a collaborative effort involving the Social Welfare Division of Pattaya City’s Welfare Department, the Peacekeeping Division, the Policy and Planning Division of the Municipal Office, the Chonburi Provincial Homeless Protection Center, Pattaya City Police, the District Chief Officer of Banglamung, and other administrative officials.



The targeted areas included Pattaya Beach Road, under the Bali Hai flyover in South Pattaya, Pattaya Second Road, Soi Pattaya 13/4, and nearby locations. The aim of this operation was to address the issue of homelessness and ensure that individuals in these areas received proper social welfare support.

If you encounter beggars, human trafficking, or face social issues, please report to the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security Hotline at 1300 free call available 24/7.







This organized effort highlights the city’s continued commitment to maintaining order and ensuring the well-being of vulnerable populations while addressing concerns in popular tourist areas.













































