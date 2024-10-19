SRIRACHA, Thailand – The adorable superstar piglet, “Moo Deng,” continues to captivate fans with her daily antics. October 19, the fan page “Kha Moo and The Gang” shared an update featuring cute photos of Moo Deng. In the latest picture, Moo Deng is lying wide-eyed with five leaves carefully placed on her head and body (though it’s unclear if there’s one on her neck, as it’s not visible).

The post quickly gained popularity with fans commenting humorously, such as: “Moo Deng is trying to camouflage with five leaves but it’s not working,” “Herbal Stewed Pork, haha,” “P’Benz is trolling her,” and even some Thai proverbs like, “Lying all day, five leaves can’t hide her!”



The fan page also shared an update on visiting Moo Deng, noting that Saturdays are less crowded than weekdays, and today, the afternoon queue was almost nonexistent.

Moo Deng’s Land Schedule (Watching Mom Eat)

08:00 – 10:00: Morning pool cleaning, watching Mom eat, waking up and sleeping, occasional running (mostly sleeping).

10:00 – 12:30: Sleeping in the water. If you just want to see her nose, you can queue up to watch. Otherwise, explore other areas first.

12:30 – 13:30: Mom plays with leaves, Moo Deng comes up to nap and play with leaves (mostly napping).

13:30 – 14:30: Back in the water. If the weather is nice, she might not go in.

14:30 – 18:00: Mom eats grass while Moo Deng naps and plays a little. She might go back into the water for a bit, then come back up to eat (mostly napping).

