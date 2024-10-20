Pattaya moves forward with real-time CCTV system development for public safety

By Pattaya Mail
0
252
Mayor Poramet leads the initiative to expand CCTV coverage across tourist and community areas, supporting the “Better Pattaya” vision.

PATTAYA, ThailandMayor Poramet Ngampichetpat emphasized the importance of enhancing the real-time CCTV system to ensure public safety. On October 18, he followed up on the development and upgrade of the city’s CCTV software and communication systems with the officials.

The new system is expected to cover all areas of Pattaya, particularly tourist hotspots and residential communities. Residents will be able to monitor real-time CCTV footage easily via mobile phones and computers, available 24/7. This initiative aims to improve the quality of life for the citizens, aligning with the city’s “Better Pattaya” policy and promoting sustainable tourism in the region.

Follow this link: https://liff.line.me/1655268398-0VWZRdqz/live-cctv


Pattaya enhances public safety with real-time CCTV system upgrades, allowing residents to monitor key areas via mobile devices 24/7.



New real-time surveillance system aims to improve public security and quality of life, ensuring swift access for citizens through modern technology.















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR