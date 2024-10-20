Pattaya moves forward with real-time CCTV system development for public safety

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichetpat emphasized the importance of enhancing the real-time CCTV system to ensure public safety. On October 18, he followed up on the development and upgrade of the city’s CCTV software and communication systems with the officials.



The new system is expected to cover all areas of Pattaya, particularly tourist hotspots and residential communities. Residents will be able to monitor real-time CCTV footage easily via mobile phones and computers, available 24/7. This initiative aims to improve the quality of life for the citizens, aligning with the city’s “Better Pattaya” policy and promoting sustainable tourism in the region.

Follow this link: https://liff.line.me/1655268398-0VWZRdqz/live-cctv














































