Pattaya Art & Food festival returns Saturday

Thai tourists and foreign expats shopped and ate over two pleasant evenings on Pattaya Beach for the first of two Art & Food Festival weekends.







Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome opened the beachfront festival Nov. 7 with local top local officials.

Art & Food on the Beach, returning Saturday and Sunday, features fresh-made food and desserts with groups from Naklua, Takhiantia and other communities promoting local art and culture.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the beach opposite Central Festival Pattaya Beach.





















