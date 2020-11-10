Pattaya Art & Food festival returns Saturday

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
347
The weekend events are drawing domestic tourists to Pattaya, who then go out and enjoy our beaches.

Thai tourists and foreign expats shopped and ate over two pleasant evenings on Pattaya Beach for the first of two Art & Food Festival weekends.



Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome opened the beachfront festival Nov. 7 with local top local officials.

Art & Food on the Beach, returning Saturday and Sunday, features fresh-made food and desserts with groups from Naklua, Takhiantia and other communities promoting local art and culture.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the beach opposite Central Festival Pattaya Beach.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome takes time out of his busy schedule to enjoy the fun, food and drink during the Art & Food on the Beach Festival on Pattaya Beach.



Many shops are enjoying success with the government’s “Go Halves” project.




Independent artists set up booths on the promenade to display and sell their unique creations.



Arts and crafts booths generate a lot of interest from curious visitors.

Our foreign guests remaining in-country take advantage of all that’s on offer over the weekend.


