Pattaya Tourist Police: Only 16,000 foreigners left in Chonburi

Only about 16,000 foreigners remain in Chonburi, the majority of them Chinese, according to Pattaya tourist police.







Tourist Police Division inspector, Pol. Lt. Col. Somboon Eumaitee, said Nov. 9 that Thailand’s eight-month-long border closure and end of visa amnesty has left nearly all foreign tourists out of the country. The Western expats who remain are almost all long-term residents with Thai spouses and property.









Regardless, he said, the Tourist Police Division is still putting special emphasis on foreign nationals and is ready to assist any in need. For foreigners wanting to go home but having difficulties, the division will work with embassies to arrange repatriation, Somboon said.

Tourist police are working to keep all tourists to Pattaya, both Thais and foreigners, safe during the coronavirus pandemic, putting special attention on popular destinations on holidays and weekends to ensure everyone complies with coronavirus-prevention procedures.

