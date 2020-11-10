Motorcyclist dies after hitting truck on Pattaya highway

A young Roi Et man died after crashing into the back of a slow-moving truck outside Pattaya.

Atiwat Namwas, 22, died at the scene of the Nov. 9 wreck on Highway 36. His body was sent to Banglamung Hospital while next of kin were contacted.







Todsapol Tumthong, the 23-year-old driver of the Isuzu 10-wheeler, said he had been parked on the side of the highway while he shopped at a convenience store. He then pulled back out into traffic, accelerating slowly.









As he did, he heard a crash at the back of the truck and saw Atiwat and his Honda Zoomer on the ground. The big truck suffered only a broken taillight.











