Pattaya-area police unable to solve dozens of motorbike thefts

By Pattaya Mail
A thief is caught on CCTV removing a bike from a secured Banglamung apartment storage area after cutting the locks.

Banglamung police say the best they can offer the growing number of motorbike theft victims is to lock your bike securely.

More than ten people have filed theft reports so far in September and police are no closer to catching anyone than they were in August.



Banglamung police, responsible for East Pattaya and Naklua where all the thefts have occurred, said they are understaffed and all the crimes took place at night.

Angry residents point out there are few people on the roads after curfew at 9 p.m., so it shouldn’t be hard to find the hoodlums. They’ll be the only ones out. Victims said police should be doing more patrols and more investigating.

Sompot Euasakulmongkol, owner of an apartment in M.1 Banglamung, said gangsters stole two motorcycles from the tenants on the previous night.

The latest reports filed Sept. 17 involved two bikes stolen from an apartment house in Banglamung Moo 1 village. Landlord Sompot Euasakulmongkol, 62, said two thieves cut through a locked parking lot fence and escaped with a Honda Scoopy belonging to Miss Thanaporn Ranok, 29, and a Honda owned by Siriwat Royampang, 19.

Down the road, Reungdej Rattachata’s Honda Forza came up missing from a parking lot at his apartment on Soi Banglamung 37/3.



And Pattarapong Kansomwan, 35, woke up to find his Honda Wave missing from a shophouse on Soi Photisan in Naklua. He said the thief looked like a foreigner to him on the security camera footage.

Student Reungdej Rattachata’s black Honda Forza was stolen from an apartment in Soi Banglamung 37/3.



Pattarapong Kansomwan said his red Honda Wave Plate was stolen from in front of a shop-house in Soi Photisan.


